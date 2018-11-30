50 Cent Disses His Firstborn Son & Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff’s Son

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson had promised earlier in the year to use his massive platform for, in his words, positive vibes only. However, he dissed his firstborn son and the son of an alleged former rival in Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff.

50 Cent’s clearly not going for any “Father of the Year” awards … by making it known he’d be just fine if his oldest son got injured, possibly even killed, by a bus.

Fif left the shockingly cruel comment on an Instagram pic of his 21-year-old son Marquise Jackson hanging out with the son of Supreme McGriff — one of 50’s rivals.

The rapper wrote … “if both these little n****s got hit by a bus, I wouldn’t have a bad day.”

The bad blood between father and son goes back several years, stemming from the bitter relationship between 50 and Marquise’s mother, Shaniqua Tompkins, who sued the rapper for $50 mil. The suit was tossed in 2009.

Marquise Jackson and his dad have been going back and forth with each other over the years and this beef doesn’t appear to have an end anytime soon.

