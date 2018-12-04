Hypebeast Alert: SUPREME Dropping Box Logo Sweatshirts This Thursday

The world’s biggest streetwear brand is about to do the most with very little. SUPREME is set to bring their signature box logo back to life for the winter.

As spotted on High Snobiety, the New York based label is going to make good on a collection they originally teased back in August. On Thursday, December 6 they will release crew necks that will feature their always sought after box logo branding.

Per the usually accurate fan account @DropsByJay SUPREME will be coming with minimally designed sweatshirts in nine color options. Included is a peach, blue, red, mustard yellow, gray, navy, black, forest green and white.

Surprisingly these will go for $158.00 dollars a pop but those prices are not guaranteed. The box logo series is easily their most sought-after pieces, so expect this collection to go in seconds. Additionally the resale prices are nothing nice so make sure you act quickly if you want to cop.

If you are confused as to why hypebeasts fiend for the box logo (“BOGO”) you can educate yourself, if you care, below.

Photo: SUPREME