Russell Simmons Will Face Rape Accuser In Court Next Year

Russell Simmons lost a legal battle this week after he attempted to get a lawsuit thrown out of court in relation to a 1988 case where a woman says he allegedly raped her. The lawsuit will proceed as planned next month, and the business mogul will face his accuser in court.

The Blast reports:

On December 5, a Los Angeles judge ordered the lawsuit accusing Simmons of rape can continue on, despite the mogul’s attempts to have the case dismissed.

The judge has ordered Simmons to answer the allegations in the complaint within 20 days.

The order notes that Simmons’ argument that his accuser did not give a specific date of the alleged incident is irrelevant since “the elements of the three claims (forcible rape, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligent infliction of emotional distress) do not require a date of the incident.”

A hearing has been set for next month.

The woman, identified only as Jane Doe, says the incident took place after she attended a Def Jam concert with her son. According to the woman’s claims, Simmons allegedly threatened her and her son with rape if she didn’t carry out the act at a hotel after party. Simmons has denied carrying out the act and says the woman is seeking to extort him.

—

Photo: WENN