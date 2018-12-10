CLOSE
Netflix Reveals ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 Episode Titles

The titles to the episodes will only build anticipation for the next season of the hit series...

Stranger Things

Source: Netflix / Netflix

We’re still a ways away from enjoying the highly-anticipated third season of Netflix’s fan-favorite series Stranger Things. But, that isn’t keeping them from teasing what they have in store for the 2019 season. 

Yesterday (Dec. 9), Netflix dropped a teaser trailer for the upcoming season in which they simply revealed the titles of season 3’s episodes and needless to say the titles alone will have the internet stirring up all kinds of theories and predictions. The titles are as follows:

“Suzie, Do You Copy?”

“The Mall Rats”

“The Case of the Missing Life Guard”

“The Sauna Test”

“The Source”

“The Birthday”

“The Bite”

“The Battle of Starcourt”

While details about the upcoming season have been scarce we do know that it will be set in the summer of 1985 and the Starcourt Mall will play a big role in the battle between this world and the upside down so that last title seems to indicate some big action.

Check out the latest trailer for season 3 of Stranger Things below and let us know if you’re more excited for this or the final season of Game of Thrones.

Stranger Things

