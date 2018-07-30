‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 Premier To Be Delayed A Few Months

Looks like Eggo won’t see another surge in waffle sales until 2019 as it’s just been announced that the highly anticipated third season of Netflix’s smash series Stranger Things won’t premier until next summer. Well, that sucks.

The first two seasons of Stranger Things premiered 15 months apart, but according to Engadget, the upcoming season won’t be available to stream for an extra three months. The show’s creators, the Duffer brothers have stated that they want to make the third season “bigger and better” than it’s predecessor and Netflix programming exec Cindy Holland added that the next season will have much more special effects as well. We’re not sure how we feel about that but if the story’s well written then we’re all for it.

The first season of Stranger Things premiered in the summer of 2016 and quickly became a phenomenon amongst sci-fi fans and 80s babies alike. Unfortunately, the second season left much to be desired but with the expectations that fans had following such a successful debut it would’ve been impossible to please everyone.

Now that the show’s creators have less public pressure to hit a homerun maybe they’ll be able to deliver in the clutch when fans least expect it.