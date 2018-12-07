Fire & Ice: HBO Teases Destruction in Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ Spot [Video]

We’re still months away from the season premier of Game of Thrones swan season but that doesn’t mean HBO’s forgotten how to tease you like a stripper who calls you “sexy.”

In the latest teaser trailer for the highly anticipated final season to George R. R. Martin’s brainchild, we see ice and fire engulf what looks like a game board with chess pieces spread throughout. The title to the fantasy novels the HBO series is based on is called A Song of Ice and Fire, so it makes sense. We bet you thought it referenced the Night King and Daenerys Targaryen squaring off, didn’t ya? Could work that way too.

Check out the latest teaser trailer for Game of Thrones below and let us know who you think will be left sitting on the iron throne when it’s all said and done.

Game of Thrones premiers April 2019 on HBO.