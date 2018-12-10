Bye Felipe: Michelle Williams Ends Engagement To Fiancé Chad Johnson

Michelle Williams announced on December 7 that she is no longer engaged to Chad Johnson. But apparently, their separation comes at no surprise to fans who speculate Johnson was just around for a check.

The former Destiny’s Child singer hit social media last week to inform everyone that it just “didn’t work out.”

“I still remain fearless. I guess I still remain single!” she wrote. “Things didn’t work out. The healing that needs to take place is a must!,” she wrote. “I don’t wanna destroy another relationship. Blessings to him, his family and ministry. #FEARLESS.”

After meeting in March of last year, the two got engaged one year later in April of 2018. Williams has been forthcoming about struggling with depression, which seems to have played a part in their decision to end things, and Johnson also faced criticism after fans felt he belittled her on their reality show, Chad Loves Michelle. “The two made a phone call to their therapist after Johnson was dismissive of the racial differences plaguing their communication,” Vibe reports. So, it’s possible mental health issues and racial tensions both led to their split.

Chad was a gaslighter and an opportunist. Michelle doesn’t need to blame herself for the demise of their relationship. Best thing that happened was them not getting married — 🇳🇬NaijaGal🇳🇬 (@Naija4LifeO) December 7, 2018

I honestly think Chad was using Michelle to get fame. By watching the show he gave out vibes he was enjoying the attention. — Ann (@GirlWonder3) December 7, 2018

We wish them well.

