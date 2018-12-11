Netflix’s ‘Carmen Sandiego’ Series Gets Premiere Date

Back in March, it was announced that Jane The Virgin star Gina Rodriguez was tapped to star in Netflix’s new animated Carmen Sandiego series, and today (Dec. 11) we finally have a released date for the rebooted series.

According to Entertainment Weekly the popular 90’s game show turned 2019 cartoon will make it’s streaming debut on January 18, 2019 with 20 22-minute episodes available for mass consumption. And that’s just to get the ball rolling before Netflix releases their live-action Carmen Sandiego movie sometime in the future.

Aside from obviously showcasing Sandiego’s top-notch thieving skills, the series will also explore how the international woman of mystery ended up becoming a most wanted criminal who had kids learning geography just to chase her down on PBS.

Are you excited about Netflix’s upcoming Carmen Sandiego series and film? Let us know.