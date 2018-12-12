Benzino Facing Felony Drug Charges, Looking At 15 Years

The Source magazine founder and former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Raymond “Benzino” Scott is facing felony drug charges.

We’ve learned Benzino was arrested back in January 2017 and charged with felony possession of THC oil gummies (22 grams), felony possession of 6 MDMA pills and misdemeanor possession of less than an ounce of weed.

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, cops executed a search warrant at the producer’s ATL apartment and found the drugs in drawers and on the kitchen counters. He was arrested and posted $12k bail. Benzino’s legal team argued the search was illegal, but a judge ruled cops searched the pad legally.

Fast forward to now … we’re told Benzino’s legal team will learn Wednesday in court when the case is headed to trial … which could be as soon as next month, if he doesn’t cop a plea.

Last we heard from Benzino, his baby mama Althea was not getting charged for putting hands on him.

If convicted, Benzino is looking at 15 years in jail.

