Common, Trey Songz, Romeo And Justin Bieber Take Over NBA All-Star Jam Session [Photos]

Common, Trey Songz and Justin Bieber At The NBA All-Star Jam Session

Celebs packed out the L.A. Convention Center All-Star weekend for the annual NBA All-Star Jam Session that united stars and fans alike for a chance to show off  their shooting, dribbling and dunking skills.

From Friday (2/18) to Monday (2/21), the Session was packed with celebrities, NBA Superstars and NBA Legends including Magic Johnson, Jalen Rose and the newest New-York Knick Carmelo Anthony.

Teen pop sensation Justin Bieber, Trey Songz,  Romeo Miller and Common came to Jam Session for the exciting Celebrity Game while BA superstars Dwight Howard, Dwyane Wade, Blake Griffin, Kobe Bryant, Pau Gasol, Kevin Durant and LeBron James all gathered to show off their skills during the exclusive All-Star Practice.

Check out pictures from this weekend’s Jam Session below.

Justin Bieber, Romeo, Trey Songz

