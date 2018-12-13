J. Lo’s Mom Got Smacked In The Face By Overzealous Autograph Seeker

Jennifer Lopez is one of the most popular entertainers in the world, so naturally, fan behavior wherever she shows up would prove to be hard to manage. An overzealous fan seeking an autograph smacked J. Lo’s mom in the face, ruining the moment for all others in attendance.

The Blast reports:

J.Lo and her mother, Guadalupe Rodriguez, were arriving to the Sirius XM building in NYC when an autograph seeker accidentally cranked Guadalupe in the face with a poster of her famous daughter.

Lopez immediately screamed, “you hit her,” as she checked on her mother and ushered her through the rest of the chaos.

Guadalupe was holding her face afterwards, but appeared to just be stunned and not seriously injured.

The outlet added that as a result, Lopez didn’t sign anything for the fans gathered outside in the cold as should be her right.

Lopez hasn’t publicly addressed the incident as of yet.

—

Photo: WENN