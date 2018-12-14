Kodak Black made news earlier this week when he walked out on an interview with Old Man Ebro for asking him a question he didn’t like, but that’s not to say the Florida rapper is done doing interviews in general.

Today the Heart Break rapper got back on that media horse and stopped by the original scene of the ski masked crime, The Breakfast Club. Sitting down with your favorite Hip-Hop morning trio, Black opened up about why he moved to California, his relationship with Master P, and paying child support.

Here are the 9 things we learned from Kodak Black on The Breakfast Club.

1. Goin’ Back To Cali

Kodak Black says he moved from Florida to Calabasas, California because “it’s positive. Ain’t too much Black people too.” But before you make it a racial thing, Kodak says “In Florida everywhere I go it’s people just like me… so if everybody packing iron I’ma have to pack iron. I’ma have to be on bullsh*t too. But in California, nobody ain’t wit that.” Yeah, that explanation ain’t help much, but ok.

