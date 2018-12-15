Kanye West Slams Ariana Grande For Using Twitter Rants To Promote Song

In the midst of Kanye West unloading on Drake via Twitter, folks on the sidelines definitely had their jokes locked and loaded as expected. However, when singer Ariana Grande used the moment to promote a new track between she and culture hopper Miley Cyrus, Yeezy didn’t take kindly to it.

TMZ reports:

Ariana did indeed make fun of the Kanye and Drake Friday, minimizing what Kanye says was a physical threat by Drake to him and his family. Ariana joked about “grown men arguing online,” grousing it was taking attention away from her new single.

Ye fired back that he knew Ariana “said this to be cool and didn’t mean no harm,” but he still felt it was shading him. Fair point.

He goes on to say, “All of this foolishness weighed on my mental health so @arianagrande …” In another post, he says, “No one would ever choose to end up in a mental hospital and diagnosed with a mental disorder but god chose me to publicly go through this journey and it is beautiful.”

If we dare to interpret … Kanye seems to be saying Ariana — for whom he says he has love — knows full well he’s bipolar yet she jumped into the fray for pure self-promotion and in the process upset him.

Check out Grande’s tweet below.

guys, i know there are grown men arguing online rn but miley and i dropping our beautiful, new songs tonight so if y'all could please jus behave for just like a few hours so the girls can shine that'd be so sick thank u — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 14, 2018

Cyrus also fired a tweet off towards ‘Ye and Drizzy’s beef, but he didn’t check her.

Didn’t they hear the news ?! War IS over ! Thank you , next! ❤️🧡💛💚💜 https://t.co/iQKLQ9dP4Q — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 14, 2018

—

Photo: Getty