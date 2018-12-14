“SnoozYe” Google Chrome Extension Allows You To Cancel Kanye West From Your Newsfeed

Kanye West is Tweeting again, and while some find it entertaining, a lot of other people thinks it is absolutely exhausting. Now if you are over Koonye’s Twitter-rants you can block the “genius” on Twitter but a new app called “SnoozYe” will allow you to cancel the rapper completely well at least digitally.

Yeah, this is definitely a very useful app.

“SnoozYe” is an extension for your Google Chrome web browser that will block all Kanye West-related news from your news feeds completely. Developed by Team BNE, in the YouTube video announcing the extension, they state:

“we can all agree that Kanye West is a musical genius. But in a time when our political climate is in disarray, his ‘genius’ (or however you’d like to call it) has become pretty exhausting.”

We wholeheartedly agree, while blocking him on Twitter removes the rapper and his annoying voice from your timeline on the app, he still finds a way into your life someway. Whether it’s visiting Donald Trump at the White House wearing his cape aka his MAGA cap or his sneakers Yeezy will find a way into your newsfeed. But no more thanks to the free app that can be canceled at any time.

Now if only they could develop one for his annoying wife and his new best friend, Donald Trump. You can see how the how the extension works in the video below.

—

Photo: The Washington Post / Getty