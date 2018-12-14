Kim Kardashian Tweets In Defense Of Kanye West Tofu Beefing With Drake

You can’t say Kim Kardashian isn’t a ride or die. Kanye West’s wife came to the defense of her hubby who is currently blessing the world with a play by play of his latest tofu beef with Drake.

@drake Never threaten my husband or our family. He paved the way for there to be a Drake. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 14, 2018

She @’d Drizzy, so you just know she was mad.

Also, Yeezy never has been much of a singer like Drizzy, but hey…cook.

She went on to say, “My husband is the most brilliant person, the most genius person that I know. He has broken so many boundaries, everything from music, stage design, fashion and culture and will continue to change the world.”

We sincerely hope he continues to do. But the twitter tirades seems to expose that he still hasn’t gotten his mental health in check. It sounds (reads) like he’s going through a manic episode.

Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images