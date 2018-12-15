T.I. Only Has To Pay Up $300 Fine In Disturbing The Peace Case

T.I. had a bit of legal trouble to contend with after getting into it with his gated community’s security guard last May, leading to a handful of charges. The rapper and actor pleaded no contest to the event and will pay a $300 fine to clear the matter with the courts.

The Blast reports:

The rapper’s lawyer, Steven Sadow, tells The Blast he was in court with T.I. on Thursday where he agreed to a sweet plea deal.

We’re told T.I. pled no contest to a city ordinance violation, which is basically cursing in public. He paid a $300 fine and all other charges were dropped.

Back in May, the rapper was arrested for simple assault, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness following an incident with a security guard, Euwan James, who works for the community where he lives.

T.I. told The Blast the incident was motivated by “white cops in a very white area.” He also said he never laid a hand on the guard. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Prosecutors claimed the rapper was “yelling profanities at Mr. James, including cuss words and racial slurs, contrary to the laws of this state.”

As the outlet states, this will all be behind Tip after paying off the fine.

Photo: Getty