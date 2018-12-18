Former Das Racist Member Kool A.D. Accused Of Sexual Assault

Kool A.D., a former member of rap collective Das Racist, is under fire after four women have come forward to accuse him of sexual assault. Among the accusers is Kool A.D.’s ex-wife, and the rapper has addressed the concerns of the women in a recent statment. We do wish to warn readers that some of what is described could be triggering to some.

Pitchfork reports:

Four women have accused Victor Vazquez, the rapper known as Kool A.D., formerly of Das Racist, of sexual assault. In interviews with Pitchfork, Vazquez’s estranged wife Saba Moeel, former friend Marta Martinez, former collaborator Andie Flores, and an acquaintance who asked to be referred to as Senn for this article, described claims of non-consensual sexual activity that allegedly took place between 2006 and 2015. In an emailed statement to Pitchfork, Vazquez confirmed the sexual encounters but maintained that he believed them to have been consensual. “It was never my intention to hurt anybody, but through ignorance, entitlement and ego, I now see that I have,” he wrote.

Kool A.D. countered the accusations with emailed statements to Pitchfork, detailing that his recollection of events differed from those of the women but he did not deny them their version of the truth. He was apologetic and seemingly remorseful via his written statement.

“I know I still have a lot of unlearning to do regarding sex, ego, pride, and masculinity. I’m learning to recognize the toxic ideals of masculinity that I unthinkingly bought into. I compulsively sought validation through sex, selfishly unaware of the harm I was causing. I’m trying to be vigilant about consent, have more direct conversations, check myself and really be present and attentive to the wants and needs of the women in my life and not just in sexual relationships but in my relationships with all women,” read part of the statment.

