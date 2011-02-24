CLOSE
HomeNews

Kanye West “All Of The Lights” Video Removed From Youtube For Causing Seizures

Leave a comment

Kanye West’s “All Of the Lights” video  has been taken down off of youtube because it is said to cause seizures.

Epilepsy Action, a UK based epilepsy group, sent Kanye’s video to be analyzed by Cambridge Research Systems, which analyzed the video using the “HardingFPA” machine.

The research found that the rate at which the lights flash could trigger seizures, prompting Epilepsy Action to condemn the “All of the Lights” video.

“This machine looks at whether video footage is likely to cause seizures,” Epilepsy Action said in a statement. “We have today had confirmation that it contains material that may cause seizures in some people with photosensitive epilepsy.”

According to Epilepsy Action representatives, the video has been pulled from YouTube.com and will be banned from television, particularly in the United Kingdom.

“Ofcom regulations mean that this video should not be broadcast on UK television,” Epilepsy Action warned. “However, it is available online in a number of places.

We are in the process of trying to contact Kanye West’s agent, YouTube and other online sources of the video to ask that they take it down. We have also contacted MTV and other TV stations to make them aware of the issue.”

MORE  HIP-HOP WIRED NEWS AND VIDEO

Fefe Dobson Talks New Album ‘Joy’, Friendship With Drake, And Work With Pusha T [Video]

Attorney Offers Juelz Santana Free Advice: “Keep Your Mouth Shut & Stay Off The Radio Discussing Your Case” [Video]

Willow Smith Hosts Exclusive Skating Party For Fans [Picts]

Lil Kim “Carbon Copy” Nicki Minaj Diss [Video]

Kelly Rowland Talks Love For Gucci Mane And Waka Flocka, Plans To Work With Kanye [Video]

All Of The Lights Video , Kanye West , Kanye West All of the Lights , kanye west all of the lights video

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close