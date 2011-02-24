Kanye West “All Of The Lights” Video Removed From Youtube For Causing Seizures

Kanye West’s “All Of the Lights” video has been taken down off of youtube because it is said to cause seizures.

Epilepsy Action, a UK based epilepsy group, sent Kanye’s video to be analyzed by Cambridge Research Systems, which analyzed the video using the “HardingFPA” machine.

The research found that the rate at which the lights flash could trigger seizures, prompting Epilepsy Action to condemn the “All of the Lights” video.

“This machine looks at whether video footage is likely to cause seizures,” Epilepsy Action said in a statement. “We have today had confirmation that it contains material that may cause seizures in some people with photosensitive epilepsy.”

According to Epilepsy Action representatives, the video has been pulled from YouTube.com and will be banned from television, particularly in the United Kingdom.