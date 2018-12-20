Josh Gordon Stepping Away From Patriots, Facing Another Indefinite NFL Suspension

Josh Gordon has fallen off the wagon. The troubled NFL wide receiver reportedly has failed a drug test, and will be stepping away from the New England Patriots.

Safe bet his sabbatical won’t exactly be voluntary.

“I take my mental health very seriously at this point to ensure I remain able to perform at the highest level,” said Gordon said in a statement he shared on social media.

He added, “I have recently felt like I could have a better grasp on things mentally. With that said, I will be stepping away from the football field for a bit to focus on my mental health.”

However, shortly after his statement, word began circulating that Gordon may have failed, or failed to take, a drug test. His substance abuse is what lead him to miss the past couple of NFL seasons.

#Patriots WR Josh Gordon is facing another indefinite suspension for violating terms of his reinstatement under the substance abuse policy, per source. He announced today he’s stepping away to address his mental health. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 20, 2018

Now, he has again been suspended indefinitely, per NFL.com reporter Tom Pelissero.

Official from NFL: Effective today, Josh Gordon has been returned to the Reserve/Commissioner Suspended list indefinitely for violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement under the Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 20, 2018

Earlier, the Patriots issued a statement basically wishing Gordon the best.

Statement from the New England Patriots on Josh Gordon: pic.twitter.com/tXmXrXVrJL — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 20, 2018

Hopefully, Gordon continues to get help.

Photo: Getty