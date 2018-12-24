Drake Announces Popcaan As Newest Addition To OVO Sound [Video]

2019 looks like it might be another banner year for Drake. He has just added a premier dancehall artist to his label.

As spotted on Complex Champagne Papi came out at the Unruly Fest in Jamaica as a surprise guest. On top of performing a short set of his songs he also made a very timely announcement. He went on to say that Popcaan is now an OVO Sound artist.

“This is something we’ve worked on for a very long time,” he said. “I just want to let everybody know, finally. Officially, 2019 Popcaan is signed to OVO.” Naturally the crowd erupted over the news. They then shared the stage as pictures of the two scrolled on the stage.

Drake announced tonight that in 2019 @PopcaanMusic will be officially signed to OVO. #UnrulyFest pic.twitter.com/VdPe4eG6C9 — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) December 23, 2018

The news shouldn’t come as a surprise as Drake and ‘Caan have enjoyed a strong working relationship for many years. “Controlla” was originally a collaboration but ended up as a Drizzy solo on Views.

Popcaan made his official debut in 2014 with Where We Come From. He followed the album up with Forever earlier this year. There is no indication on when his OVO Sound project will be released but Drake is also slated to drop a new project in 2019.

Photo: Getty