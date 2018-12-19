Pusha T Talks Drake, ‘Daytona’ Cover & MAGA on ‘The Daily Show With Trevor Noah’

It’s been an eventful year for Pusha T thanks to his over the top drama with Drake and having a Grammy-nominated album in Daytona.

Last night (Dec. 18), one of the kings of cocaine rap metaphors was a guest on The Daily Show With Trevor Noah to talk about the year he’s been having and subjects such as the controversial album cover to his latest LP Daytona.

“That’s not the bathroom where she was found,” Pusha stated. “That was her home bathroom.” As for why he chose that image for the cover, King Push simply said ,”I felt like this image spoke to exactly what’s going on on the album. It’s organized chaos. It’s luxury. It’s drugs. It’s uh, it’s just chaos.”

Well, when you put it like that.

Touching on pulling Drake’s secret child card on “Adonis,” Pusha said that “In a rap battle it’s dog eat dog and you just go for it. It’s not so much always about lyricism. It’s about just being scathing and getting a rise – getting a rise outta your opponent or making them hush.” Quiet he remained too.

Check out the full interview below and peep Pusha T talk Meek Mill, Kanye and his feelings on the Make America Great Again hat that Yeezy “doesn’t [wear] anymore.”

Photo: Getty