Pusha T Says Drake Hired Beer-Throwing Goons At Toronto Show

Pusha T ran into some light work during a Tuesday concert in Toronto after some beer-throwing goons tried to put hands on him. The security team at the venue promptly handed out fades as the show went on, and King Push alleged that his rival Drake was responsible.

During his set at Danforth Music Hall last night (Nov. 20), Pusha was rocking onstage when beer and other items got tossed and a crew of folks tried to bumrush the stage. With exquisite fades getting handed out, Pusha left the stage but came back after a while to throw some shots at Drizzy.

“Listen. Let me tell ya’ll something. This n***a paid some n*ggas to throw beer, n*gga. What the f*ck is that. Yall know where the f*ck I’m from,” Pusha said to the crowd.

Pusha then continued rocking his set, going into a rendition of Chief Keef’s “I Don’t Like” and “Infrared,” the latter of which is thought to be about Drake.

Some speculation is swirling about that the disturbance at Pusha’s Toronto concert was in retaliation for the “F*ck Drake” sign that went up at Pusha’s Camp Flog Gnaw concert, which the rapper claimed was the work of a stage technician and not himself.

It appears that whatever bad blood exists between these two is still very much a thing.

Pusha T has a message for Drake in Toronto after Drake’s goons try to jump Pusha T on stage 😱 pic.twitter.com/VjEu1Lwgrr — True North Views (@TrueNorthViews) November 21, 2018

Better angle.. it was a fan that was attacked and not #PushaT. They only threw drinks on him pic.twitter.com/u5roj4onCK — NRNN (@The_NRNN) November 21, 2018

Apparently some Drake fans in Toronto weren’t fond of Pusha T performing there… pic.twitter.com/X5OFnGFANL — KBXX 97.9 The Box (@979TheBox) November 21, 2018

—

Photo: Getty