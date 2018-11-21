Goons Attempt To Jump Pusha T On Stage, Catch The Fade Instead & Show Continues

Toronto is still feeling away about the 6 God catching scathing bars. Some men attempted to jump Pusha T as he performed in Drake’s hometown, but the G.O.O.D. Music rapper escaped untouched while the aggressors caught the fade.

From what we can tell, Pusha T was performing when a bunch of water or beer started getting hurled his way. You will then notice security preparing for that smoke.

Then we get to footage of two or three (maybe more) guys who reportedly attempted to rush the stage to put hands on Push. However, whoever these dudes are, they are seen catching the hands and feet before escaping security’s clutches and fleeing back into the crowd.

Better angle.. it was a fan that was attacked and not #PushaT. They only threw drinks on him pic.twitter.com/u5roj4onCK — NRNN (@The_NRNN) November 21, 2018

Word is Push continued to perform a few songs, including “Infrared,” before the police shut down the show. We suspect the fans got their money’s worth despite the shortened set.

Push told the Shade Room he was untouched. Twitter is already lit with the commentary. Peep the best in the gallery.