Pusha T Says No Malice Is “Done” With Clipse

Pusha T may have officially crushed the dreams of fans still holding out for a Clipse reunion. The Daytona rapper recently said his brother No Malice is “done” with the group.

Pusha A Ton was in NYC at Electric Lady Studios for an event with Tequila 1800 on Monday (Nov. 27). Page Six asked him the usual spiel of questions, but he didn’t answer any questions about those beer throwing goons who had the tables turned against them when he was performing in Toronto last week.

The G.O.O.D. Music President did discuss how he thinks he’d be a “stronger force in Hip-Hop” if he and Clipse had not suffered some label “hiccups” during their career.

But it’s when he comments on his partner in rhyme and brother No Malice that Clipse fans will suffer anxiety. “I wish I could get my brother back in the studio,” Push told Page Six. “My brother’s just done with it. He’s my older brother. We been through a few things. He has kids, he has grandkids, he’s just a different guy . . . He golfs.”

No Malice is still recording music, though—he dropped Let The Dead Bury The Dead last August. He also served as the officiant at Pusha’s wedding this past July, so there is no brotherly beef.

That said, we still have hope for a reunion, even if No Malice is passing up millions to go on tour (see “Brother’s Keeper” on Anderson .Paak’s Oxnard album).