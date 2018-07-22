CLOSE
Pusha T Got Married, Malice Served As Officiant [Photos]

Pusha T continues to stack the W's this summer.

Pusha T is married now, so his splendid summer continues. The G.O.O.D. Music President and Clipse rapper tied the knot with Virginia Joy Williams on Saturday (July 21). 

The wedding went down at The Cavalier Hotel in Virginia Beach, VA in front of a relatively small but star-packed crowd. Push A Ton’s best man was Pharrell Williams and some of the guests in attendance included Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

Keeping it all in the family, he was married by his brother Malice who served as the officiant. How real is that?

Check out photos of the festivities that have started to trickle in below in the gallery.

Congrats to the happy couple.

Continue reading Pusha T Got Married, Malice Served As Officiant [Photos]

