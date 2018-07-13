Pusha T Teams Up With Tech Entrepreneur For New Hip-Hop App

G.O.O.D. Music president, Pusha T is having himself a GOOD summer (pun intended) so far. He lyrically washed Drake (debate your auntie) with his scathing diss record “Story of Adidon,” his album Daytona is regarded as one of the best hip-hop projects of the year, and now he aims to tackle the tech sector with a new app called Heir.

YUGH!

Pusha is teaming up with tech entrepreneur Summer Watson formerly of Playdom and TuneIn to launch the app and get it in people’s hands. There is no specific launch date set for the app yet, but they are accepting early sign-ups to give eager users early access.

Now, what does this app do? Well, it aims to help the Hip-Hop industry engage with more fans by allowing them to vote hip-hop songs up and down. If your hip-hop ear is real and you know what the people like you will earn the digital currency called Crown. Now if you happen to vote up a track that is not liked by users, you will lose Crown. No details as to what you can use the Crown you have accumulated on but more than likely it will go to in-app purchases.

Other names involved with Heir are Def Jam Records A&R exec Steven Victor and Epic Records A&R exec Joey Arbagey who serve as advisors. With the launch of this app, Pusha joins the likes of other hip-hop artists such as Dr.Dre, Chamillionaire, Will.i.am and Jay-Z whom all have taken gotten involved in the technology sector in some shape or form. We are looking forward to hearing more about Pusha’s app Heir as time goes along.

—

Photo: Ian Bines/WENN