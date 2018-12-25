Kodak Black “Close To the Grave,” The-Dream “Sextape Volume 1” & More | Daily Visuals 12.24.18

Ever since dropping his latest album Dyin To Live a few weeks ago Kodak Black’s been going hard dropping visuals on the regular in support of the project and today is no different.

This time around the Florida rapper releases some visuals for his album cut “Close To The Grave” where he finds himself digging a whole in the ground while chugging on a bottle of Hen-rock. Doing manual labor like that while drunk is OD but to each his own.

On a lighter note The-Dream drops a mini-movie in which he has half-naked women engaging in all kinds of sexiness for the 9-minute clip to “Sextape Volume 1.” He declare himself the king of R&B yet? Just askin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Swae Lee, Slim Jxmmi, and more.

KODAK BLACK – “CLOSE TO THE GRAVE”

THE-DREAM – “SEXTAPE VOLUME 1”

SWAE LEE – “CHRISTMAS AT SWAE’S”

NBA YOUNGBOY – “I CAME THRU”

SLIM JXMMI – “NOTHING FOR CHRISTMAS”

TONI ROMITI – “AFRAID”

AMIR OBE – “FAMOUS”

SAWEETIE – “PISSED”