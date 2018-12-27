CLOSE
Proud Papa: Eddie Murphy Poses With All 10 Of His Children For Sweet Holiday Photo

See his beautifully blended family.

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - October 20, 2018

Source: BG015/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

In case you weren’t aware Eddie Murphy is the proud father of ten kids, most recently welcoming his 1-month old son Max Charles. Now, thanks to the actor’s eldest daughter Bria, the world has a pic of Murphy with all ten of his offspring and the first photo of Baby Max.

Murphy’s fiancé Paige Butcher is seen smiling in the photo while holding the latest addition to their family. Standing in the center, Murphy holds their adorable daughter Izzy Oona in his arms. He’s also surrounded by his kids from previous relationships—EricChristianBella ZahraShayne AudraZola Ivy, Angel Iris, and Bria Murphy. Also in the photo are Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher’s mothers.

“Merry Christmas!!! 🎄,” Bria wrote. Check out the pic below to get a good look at those strong Murphy genes.

View this post on Instagram

Merry Christmas!!! 🎄

Photo: Getty

