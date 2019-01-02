CLOSE
Love Is Dead: Toni Braxton and Birdman Break Up?

These two are starting 2019 single.

Have Toni Braxton and her rap bae, Cash Money Records found Bryan “Birdman” Williams, broken up. By the looks of their social media accounts, it’s a wrap. 

Braxton let off the opening shot with her New Year’s message on Instagram.

Yesterday (Jan. 1), she captioned a photo of herself in a red dress with, “Starting a new chapter isn’t always an easy choice…but ALWAYS choose to be chosen. Cheers to a new year 🥂

 

Sounds like a subliminal, right?

Then Birdman pretty much confirmed with a succinct message on IG: “It’s over.”

Well damn. The couple was supposed to get married this year. Don’t wait on it.

