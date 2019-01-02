Netflix Reveals The Premiere Date For Season 3 of ‘Stranger Things’

At the stroke of midnight on New Years Eve not only did people begin their life anew (even though they were sh*t-faced from the alcohol they consumed in the hours from the year before), they also got another reason to look forward to the 4th of July this year: Stranger Things season 3!

In a tweet from the official page to Stranger Things, we got the official release date for the highly anticipated third season along with some artwork that shows the kid crew from Hawkins, Indiana enjoying fireworks in the night sky while Eleven and Mike seem to have made things between them official. Eat your heart out, Drake (we kid we kid).

Are you more excited about the fireworks this coming 4th of July or the season premiere of Stranger Things? Let us know!