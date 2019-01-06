No Surprise Here: Cardi B and Offset Working On Reconciling: Report

As soon as Cardi B announced that she had split from her husband Offset, bets basically started being taken on when they’d get back together. Now word is the couple has been communicating in hope of reconciling.

Of course.

Reports TMZ:

Sources close to the hip-hop couple tell TMZ … they’ve been communicating regularly — including while they were thousands of miles apart over the holidays — and are focusing on fixing their marriage.

We’re told Offset’s vowing to change his ways and be faithful and honest with her, and Cardi’s been receptive … because she misses what they had together.

Cardi’s still not wearing her wedding ring … but not because she’s acting like she’s single. We’re told she’s just not emotionally ready to put it back on quite yet.

We broke the story … the 2 looked like they’d reconciled shortly before Christmas on a fun-filled, jet ski-riding, Puerto Rican vacation — and they admittedly miss each other … at least, sexually.

Shortly after their break up, Cardi explained the Puerto Rico link up was because she needed to get f*cked.

Hey, ya gotta do what ya gotta do. Best of luck with that, though.

—

Photo: Getty