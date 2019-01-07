Cyntoia Brown Granted Clemency, Life Sentence For Murder Commuted

Every once in a while, justice is served. Cyntoia Brown has been granted clemency by Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam and the sex trafficking victim’s life sentence for the murder of her abuser has been commuted.

Reports the Associated Press:

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam has granted clemency to a woman serving a life sentence for murder who says she was a victim of sex trafficking.

Haslam said Monday that he would show mercy to the now 30-year-old Cyntoia Brown by releasing her Aug. 7. She will remain on parole for 10 years.

Brown said in a statement that she will do everything to justify Haslam’s faith in her and thanked her family for their support.

We still think she should be released immediately considering she’s already served 15 years in prison. Just saying.

Is this just a coincidence considering the airing of Surviving R. Kelly?

