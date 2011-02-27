Chris Brown Debuts New Blonde Hair [Photo]



While Chris Brown continues to promote his F.A.M.E. album due in stores March 22, the R&B singer has decided to debut a new colorful do’ and on Saturday the “Look At Me Now” singer took to his Twittter page to give fans a glimpse of his latest look, platinum blonde hair.

Speaking to his 1 million plus followers he tweeted, “#LookAtMeNow” and added in a picture of his new look.

Check out Chris Brown’s new blonde hair below.