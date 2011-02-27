CLOSE
Home > Baby Williams/Birdman

Birdman Calls Out Jay-Z & Talks About Getting A 100-Million Dollar Check [Video]

Leave a comment

Birdman has always been the one to say some questionable things, but now he may cashed a check his mouth can’t cash or at least says he did?

During a recent interview with Big Boy Radio, Birdman was asked many things including his superbowl bet, the invention of the word bling, and future investments for the mogul.

However, all of this was overshadowed when Birdman was asked what was the highest amount of money you have ever received in one check?

Birdman responded saying that a couple of months ago he received a check for a coll $100,000,000 dollars!

The trash talking didn’t stop there, as Birdman also spoke on the Jay-Z “Baby Money” line from Hov’s latest single with Kanye “H.A.M.”

“I ain’t tripping we spending Baby money, I don’t know how he feels but I don’t have a problem.”

Peep the full interview below and let us know if you think Birdman is really bringing in that kind of money?

 


MORE  HIP-HOP WIRED NEWS AND VIDEO

Fefe Dobson Talks New Album ‘Joy’, Friendship With Drake, And Work With Pusha T [Video]

Attorney Offers Juelz Santana Free Advice: “Keep Your Mouth Shut & Stay Off The Radio Discussing Your Case” [Video]

Willow Smith Hosts Exclusive Skating Party For Fans [Picts]

Lil Kim “Carbon Copy” Nicki Minaj Diss [Video]

Kelly Rowland Talks Love For Gucci Mane And Waka Flocka, Plans To Work

birdman , Lil wayne Jay-Z beef

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
2018 Essence Festival New Orleans
Remy Ma Calls The Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef “The Corniest”
11.07.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close