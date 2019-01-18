Lamar Odom Sued For Allegedly Bailing On Payments To Travel Agent

Lamar Odom might be living clean and getting his health back in order, but he’s got some issues on the legal front that he’ll have to contend with next. The former basketball star was slapped with a lawsuit from a travel agent who claims Odom bailed on paying out nearly $25,000 in fees for tickets all around the world.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, a guy named Omar Rahmani claims Odom personally placed several orders through him for airline tickets.

Rahmani claims he provided tickets for flights with travel to cities like Los Angeles, Fort Lauderdale, New York, Las Vegas, Portland, and Hong Kong. The tickets ranged between economy, business, and first class and were often for several people.

In total, Rahmani claims the flights added up to $24,629.47.

The outlet adds that the suit is for fraud and breach of contract, along with additional damages.

Photo: WENN