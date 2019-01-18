CLOSE
HomeNews

Lamar Odom Sued For Allegedly Bailing On Payments To Travel Agent

The former basketball player is accused of stiffing travel agent Omar Rahmani for nearly $25K.

Leave a comment
Nickelodeon's 2018 Kids' Choice Awards

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

Lamar Odom might be living clean and getting his health back in order, but he’s got some issues on the legal front that he’ll have to contend with next. The former basketball star was slapped with a lawsuit from a travel agent who claims Odom bailed on paying out nearly $25,000 in fees for tickets all around the world.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, a guy named Omar Rahmani claims Odom personally placed several orders through him for airline tickets.

Rahmani claims he provided tickets for flights with travel to cities like Los Angeles, Fort Lauderdale, New York, Las Vegas, Portland, and Hong Kong. The tickets ranged between economy, business, and first class and were often for several people.

In total, Rahmani claims the flights added up to $24,629.47.

The outlet adds that the suit is for fraud and breach of contract, along with additional damages.

Photo: WENN

Lamar Odom , lawsuit , newsletter

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Pepsi B96 Chicago Jingle Bash 2018 at Allstate Arena
Bardi B For President: Cardi B Weighs In On The Federal Government Shutdown
01.17.19
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close