Royce Da 5’9” “Cocaine,” Jaden Smith “A Calabasas Freestyle” & More | Daily Visuals 1.18.19

Royce Da 5’9” easily had one of 2018’s best Hip-Hop albums in Book of Ryan and though it’s been rather light in terms of videos dropped, it’s still something that the fans wanted and needed.

In his clip to “Cocaine,” Nickle Nine reflects on his childhood through black-and-white visuals which focuses on how that white powder not only affected people in the streets but his life at home as well. Pretty deep and inspirational stuff here.

From the OGs to the youngn’s, Jaden Smith continues to follow his rap dreams and in his “A Calabasas Freestyle” video hangs with his peoples at a shopping mall and in the parking lot. Isn’t this the same mall where they filmed Clueless??

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Smif N Wessun, Young M.A, and more.

ROYCE DA 5’9” – “COCAINE”

JADEN SMITH – “A CALABASAS FREESTYLE”

SMIF N WESSUN – “TESTIFY”

YOUNG MA. – “BAKE”

DEREZ DE’SHON FT. MOZZY – “WHADDUP DOE”

YNM MELLY FT. KANYE WEST – “MIXED PERSONALITIES”

DOM KENNEDY & JAY 305 – “LATE NIGHT AKA INCOMPARABLE”