Tory Lanez Squashes Beef With Royce Da 5’9 in Deleted Tweet, Twitter Has Theories

Earlier this week Tory Lanez got into an unforeseen and unnecessary back-and-forth on Twitter with Royce Da 5’9 after the latter gave his opinion on the whole Lanez vs. Joyner Lucas situation—and said Lucas walked away with the W. Taking issue with Nickel Nine’s assertion, Lanez went off on the Detroit OG and even went as far as to tell him to “suck my d*ck.”

Aight cool. Remember, you said it, not me — Nickle (@Royceda59) December 18, 2018

After Royce calmly stated “Aight cool. Remember, you said it, not me,” social media was filled with “Ooouuuuu”’s in anticipation of the repercussions that the Canadian crooner would have to endure whether on wax or on the streets.

Well, it seems like Tory Lanez thought better of what he said and apparently squashed the beef he threw on the grill as in a now deleted tweet that he sent out in the wee hours of the morning he wrote “Spoke to Royce … very productive conversation … we good .” Well, you were good but now that the page doesn’t exist who knows how Royce will take that.

Needless to say, his tweet was flooded with responses from followers who had their assumptions as to how and why Tory Lanez decided to put an end to that drama which could’ve led to Lanez deleting the statement.

We wonder how Royce will take that move? We suggest Lanez stay clear of Detroit, for a while. Here are some of the funnier responses to the original tweet.