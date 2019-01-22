Former Georgetown Hoyas Hoops Star Victor Page’s Violent Incident Caught On Tape

Victor Page, a former standout basketball player for the Georgetown University Hoyas squad, was involved in a violent 2018 incident involving a 17-year-old girl. Video of the act was caught on tape, and the family of the victim wants the footage to go public.

TMZ reports:

First off, 43-year-old Page is currently locked up in a Maryland jail over the 2018 incident, and he’s facing several serious criminal charges, including 1st and 2nd degree attempted rape.

We spoke to a rep for the victim’s family who told us that they want the video to be out publicly — and they’re hoping Page is punished to the fullest extent of the law.

Here’s the backstory …

The victim was at her family’s apartment in Camp Springs, Maryland on Dec. 30 when she claims Page tried to rape her inside the home.

She tried to run … but as you can see in the video, Page follows her outside and eventually smothers her while she’s on the ground for roughly 2 minutes.

Neighbors noticed the assault, and ran over to help pry Page off the girl. When they finally got him off, the girl ran away.

Page was arrested days after the incident and is currently imprisoned at the Prince George’s County Detention Center in Maryland ahead of a Feb. 1 hearing. He faces 1st and 2nd degree attempted rape, attempted sex abuse of a minor, and 2nd degree child abuse charges among others.

—

Photo: Getty