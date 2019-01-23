Erykah Badu Beefs Online With dream hampton Over ‘Surviving R. Kelly’

Erykah Badu is still very much on the outs with many after she seemingly caped for R. Kelly in the wake of the Lifetime docu-series, Surviving R. Kelly. On Twitter, Badu got into it with series producer dream hampton and the singer disputed claims that she was invited to speak on Kelly for the television event.
A Tuesday (Jan. 22) morning Twitter exchange caught Badu’s attention in where a user insinuated that she was asked to be in the Kelly docu-series but the singer says that simply didn’t happen.
This hampton to respond to Badu’s tweet and it was on from there.
Badu fired back via Twitter writing, “No ma’am. I WAS NOT EVER contacted by anyone to be in documentary.@dreamhampton You know that’s not true. I wasn’t a necessary component. You had all the right people, the ones close to the situation…But for now, produce this “producer’s” request or… APOLOGIZE. It’s simple.”
Looks like that beef won’t be done cooking anytime soon.
