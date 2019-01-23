Erykah Badu Beefs Online With dream hampton Over ‘Surviving R. Kelly’

Erykah Badu is still very much on the outs with many after she seemingly caped for R. Kelly in the wake of the Lifetime docu-series, Surviving R. Kelly. On Twitter, Badu got into it with series producer dream hampton and the singer disputed claims that she was invited to speak on Kelly for the television event.

A Tuesday (Jan. 22) morning Twitter exchange caught Badu’s attention in where a user insinuated that she was asked to be in the Kelly docu-series but the singer says that simply didn’t happen.

That’s not true. I’ve never worked with him, don’t know him personally , and was never asked to be a part of the documentary. https://t.co/nRajs33Hjy — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) January 22, 2019

This hampton to respond to Badu’s tweet and it was on from there.

I asked Producer T. Farris to contact @fatbellybella to be in doc because I wanted clarity on two things: 1) a quote attributed to her, "No one has done more for Black people than R. Kelly" & 2) what she was thinking when she called him her "brother" at Soul Train Awards. https://t.co/yYBvP8bBIj — dream hampton (@dreamhampton) January 22, 2019

Badu fired back via Twitter writing, “No ma’am. I WAS NOT EVER contacted by anyone to be in documentary.@dreamhampton You know that’s not true. I wasn’t a necessary component. You had all the right people, the ones close to the situation…But for now, produce this “producer’s” request or… APOLOGIZE. It’s simple.”

No ma’am. I WAS NOT EVER contacted by anyone to be in documentary.@dreamhampton You know that’s not true. I wasn’t a necessary component. You had all the right people, the ones close to the situation…But for now, produce this “producer’s” request or… APOLOGIZE. It’s simple. https://t.co/cgBcpPePMI — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) January 23, 2019

Apologize? Are you kidding? Again, you PUBLICLY said he did more for black people than anyone? If you want to apologize for that, fine, apology accepted, on behalf of Harriet and the whole crew. What you meant by calling him your brother from the stage, I’ll never know.. https://t.co/Zc2M0gaYdj — dream hampton (@dreamhampton) January 23, 2019

And no, I’m not producing Tina Farris’s texts to you. — dream hampton (@dreamhampton) January 23, 2019

Looks like that beef won’t be done cooking anytime soon.

