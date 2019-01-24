Family Of R. Kelly Sex Tape Victim Living In Hardship After Singer’s Acquittal

The family of the victim of the infamous R. Kelly sex tape is reportedly suffering from financial hardship since the singer’s acquittal in the case. The underage victim refused to cooperate with authorities which allowed Kelly to skate past criminal charges, and the family has been hammered by debt in the years since.

The Blast exclusively reports:

Police began investigating Kelly in 2002 after being sent an alleged sex tape of Kelly with a minor. By then, the girl in the tape was 17 but her relatives stated she would have been 14 years old when the tape was filmed.

Kelly was charged with child pornography but the alleged victim never cooperated with law enforcement. Many have speculated Kelly may have reached a settlement with the girl’s family in exchange for them not cooperating.

In 2008, Kelly was found not guilty at trial.

According to newly uncovered court documents obtained by The Blast, in August 2007, several months before the trial began, the parents of the victim in the tape filed for bankruptcy. They listed $405,381 in assets but $449,219 in liabilities.

…

The victim’s father has music credits showing he worked with R. Kelly on his 2003 album “Chocolate Factory,” along with his 2005 “TP.3 Reloaded” and even as recent as 2010 for his album, “Love Letter.” He also worked on Jaheim’s 2007 album, which was produced by R. Kelly.

The outlet reveals that the father of the victim worked in music and performed duties on some of Kelly’s albums, which raised a curious point as the man’s name appeared on projects in 2003 and 2010, which would have happened after the sex tape’s release to the public.

The family has filed for bankruptcy three times since 2008’s trial and has never spoken publicly about Kelly or the trial, adding to speculation that the family was paid for their silence and compliance.

It is fair to say that the family’s issues were evident before the 2008 trial considering the timeline, so there doesn’t appear to be a direct link between the family’s financial woes and the case.

—

Photo: Getty