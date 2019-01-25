G Herbo “Up It,” Uncle Murda “2018 Rap Up” & More | Daily Visuals 1.24.19

G Herbo’s been one of Chicago’s proudest representatives for quite some time and while he gets overlooked most of the time by heads outside of Chiraq, he ain’t gonna stop doing his thing.

Today the G from the Windy City comes through with his CGI supported visual to “Up It” where he balls so out of control with the ice and whips that he occasionally gets that big head a la NBA Jam throughout the clip.

Back in Brooklyn Uncle Murda gives his own summary of how things went down in Hip-Hop while playing pool and getting a manicure for his clip to “2018 Rap Up.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Benny the Butcher, Mykele Deville, Amine, and more.

BENNY THE BUTCHER – “RUBBER BANDS & WEIGHT”

G HERBO – “UP IT”

UNCLE MURDA – “2018 RAP UP”

MYKELE DEVILLE – “FREE SOUL”

AMINE – “BLACKJACK”

ANDY ALLO – “ANGELS MAKE LOVE”

ALLAN KINGDOM FT. DRELLI – “REWIND”

DEE GOMES & KING OSF – “TROOPS”

SHOTTA SPENCE & BIG BLAKE – “PICK N ROLL”

ELVY THE GOD – “KILL EM”