DMX Is Getting Out Of Jail Friday, Jan. 25: Report

DMX is finally getting out of jail. The rapper’s attorney confirmed that his client will be getting released today (Jan. 25) after serving about a year in the bing for tax evasion.

Reports Vulture:

The rapper, whose legal name is Earl Simmons, had been sentenced to one year behind bars in March 2018 for tax fraud after pleading guilty the fall prior.

He was jailed in late January 2018, however, after using Oxycodone and cocaine — and skipping out on court-ordered drug treatment — while awaiting sentencing, per reports.

When asked how Simmons was faring, lawyer Murray Richman said, “He’s coming home tomorrow,” and is poised to leave at 9 a.m.

“I spoke to him; he’s very happy,” Richman said. “He’s looking forward to being home. He’s never been hotter than now — people have been seeking him out all over.

Dark Man X’s formal release date is actually Jan. 27. However, since that falls on a weekend, he should be getting out today.

Here’s hoping X stays on the straight and narrow, and expresses that surely pent up energy in the studio.

Photo: WENN.com