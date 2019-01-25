Lil Wayne Signs Top NFL Draft Prospect To Young Money Sports [Video]

Lil Wayne is finally bossing up in sports management. He has signed a blue chip baller to his agency.

TMZ is reporting that Weezy has inked Deandre Baker to his sports management client roster at Young Money APAA. The signing is a big deal for the “Uproar” rapper; Baker was a star cornerback for the Georgia Bulldogs. So much so he was honored with the 2018 Jim Thorpe Award for the best defensive back in the country.

The 2018 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award for the nation's best DB goes to … Georgia's DeAndre Baker! pic.twitter.com/KP4ndZNEjV — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) December 7, 2018

Tunechi took to Twitter to make the official announcement. “Welkome to the family @DreBaker1_ !! Lets Work!”

Welkome to the family @DreBaker1_ !! Lets Work! pic.twitter.com/AgORRhl8A9 — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) January 24, 2019

Young Money COO Cortez Bryant also expressed his excitement in a statement to TMZ. “Deandre is a silent Assassin on that field!! I can’t wait until he shows the world why he’s the #1 corner in this draft!” Their talk is far from hype. Both college and pro football analysts are projecting that Baker is a sure first round draft pick. DeAndre finished last season with 40 tackles, two interceptions, nine passes defended and a forced fumble.

The 2019 NFL draft will take place in Nashville, Tennessee on April 25 to April 27. You can see his highlight reel below.

Photo: WENN.com