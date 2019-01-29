Tisha Campbell-Martin Says Ex Duane Martin Physically Abused Her

The deterioration of Tisha Campbell-Martin and Duane Martin‘s marriage has culminated into bitter divorce proceedings and now, accusations of physical violence. Campbell-Martin claims that her estranged husband physically and verbally abused her, recently as last month.

TMZ reports:

The “Martin” star filed for a restraining order against Duane Martin … alleging he once punched her in the chest with a closed fist. In the docs, she says in December, Duane “grabbed me by my arm to try to get me in the bedroom.” She claims she filed a police report in January about multiple alleged physical altercations.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Duane started physically, emotionally and mentally abusing Tisha at the start of their marriage in 1996. She says he berated her about her weight and inability to land roles because of it.

As for why she’s speaking now … Tisha says, “I can no longer live in fear of retaliation … the need [to] press criminal charges for his acts overshadows the embarrassment of making his crimes against me public through this report.”

A temporary restraining order was issued by a judge, this as their divorce matter is still ongoing. Martin must stay at least 100 yards away from Campbell-Martin during the TRO.

