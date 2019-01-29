Juelz Santana Granted One More Month Of Freedom…Thanks To Tyler Perry

After being indicted for two federal firearm charges, Juelz Santana was supposed to start his prison bid this month. But, thanks to a lenient judge, the rapper and Love & Hip Hop star has until the end of February to surrender.

“Juelz Santana was granted an extension on his prison surrender date, allowing him to see Perry before starting his sentence,” The Blast reports. “According to court documents obtained by The Blast, a New Jersey federal judge granted Juelz’s motion to delay his check-in date. His scheduled surrender date was January 30, 2019 but it’s now February 28, 2019. The order allows the rapper to travel to Georgia in mid-February to attend a Tyler Perry Reunion shot at Perry’s Atlanta studio.” Must be nice.

In case you missed it, Juelz Santana’s petition for an extension claimed his attending the Tyler Perry event is crucial to his professional career, as it is connected to his participation in Love & Hip Hop. It looks like Juelz bought another month of time for himself and his family. Stay tuned for more details on his impending prison bid of 27 months.

Photo: Getty