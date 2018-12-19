Juelz Santana Sentenced To 2 Years In Prison For Airport Gun Case

Today (Dec. 19), Juelz Santana was sentenced to a little over 2 years in prison for bringing a loaded gun and drugs to the airport. The Dipset rapper will be spending 27 months behind bars.

TMZ reports that the “Clockwork” rapper was sentenced this morning, and that he will also have 12 months of supervised release after he completes his sentence.

Previously, Juelz pled guilty to unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled dangerous substance after a a loaded .38 and eight Oxy were found in his luggage as he entered Newark International Airport back in March 2018. Juelz initially dipped out after TSA found the contraband but turned himself in at a later date.

On the bright side, Juelz was facing up to 20 years in prison since he was already a convicted felon, so 27 months is light, all things considered. The rapper currently is a member of the cast of Love & Hip Hop: New York along with his new fiancee Kimbella.

Photo: Getty