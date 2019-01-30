CLOSE
HomeNews

Nick Cannon Hosting ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ For A Few Days

The show must go on, until Wendy is ready to get back.

Leave a comment
Wendy Williams

Source: photo: WENN

While Wendy Williams gets herself right physically, some of her star friends will be holding down her show. Nick Cannon will be hosting The Wendy Williams Show for a few days.

Reports Page Six:

Nick Cannon will take over the show on Feb. 4, Feb. 5 and Feb. 6. He’ll be continuing Wendy Williams‘ signature segment, “Hot Topics.”

Earlier this month, Williams’ family announced that she was still recovering from her fractured shoulder and also had to be hospitalized as a result of symptoms from her Graves’ disease.

“Despite her strong desire to return, she is taking a necessary, extended break from her show to focus on her personal and physical well-being,” the statement read.

A source told Page Six at the time, “Staff at [Williams’] show are eager to get back to work. We are all hoping she is well. The mood at the set is good … We just want Wendy to get better.”

Another host on the docket includes Rickey Smiley.

Get well soon Wendy Williams.

Photo: WENN.com

the wendy williams show , wendy williams

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Dakota Theriot Mugshot
White Louisiana Suspect Reportedly Shot & Killed 5, Taken Alive In Virginia
01.28.19
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close