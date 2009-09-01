Jay-Z’s “Blueprint III” Hits The Net

It’s almost inevitable that any and every album will find its way to the Internet, it is only just a question of when it will hit. Lil Wayne went through it with The Carter III and Eminem suffered the same fate on Relapse. The newest inductee to the leak hall of fame is Jay-Z as the closing chapter of The Blueprint trilogy fully leaked Monday.

An alleged leak from Timbaland’s camp brought about three tracks last week in the form of “Off That,” “Reminder,” and “Venus vs. Mars.” Rumors started to circulate that the songs were going to be removed from the final copy due to the criticism that they were receiving. Whatever the case may have been, the songs were out there and bloggers had been going crazy dubbing the songs as being a fall from grace.

After hearing the news of the entire album hitting the net, the Brooklyn rapper to still have a cool head on his shoulders as he gave his reaction to MTV News:

“I may be the most bootlegged artist in history. “It’s a preview. I’m excited for people to hear the album. I’m very proud of the work I’ve down, so enjoy it…My pager is actually ringing right now, so people are probably calling me and telling me they pretty much like it. I can tell by the way my pager rings if a song is good or not. It’s really going crazy right now.”

September 11th is still a day to look out for as the album will still hit stores and a performance will be held by Jay-Z as celebration for the album release. During his 9/11 concert press conference on Monday, the rapper addressed the event as encompassing the true spirit of New York City as he has asked all those to come out to commemorate those that lost their lives 8 years ago.