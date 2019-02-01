Tekashi 6ix9ine Pleads Guilty To All Kinds of Charges, Is Cooperating With Feds

Lets keep it real, we all knew how this story was going to end. It was all but inevitable that the rainbow haired rapper known as Tekashi 6ix9ine, who was facing decades in prison for crimes that his associates allegedly committed was going to cut a deal to save his own skin like a Donald Trump associate caught up in the Robert Mueller probe.

And now we know that’s exactly what has happened.

According to the New York Daily News, Tekashi 6ix9ine has pled guilty to 9 criminal counts including selling a brick of heroine in Bushwick, Brooklyn and is now cooperating with Feds in the case.

“In the fall of 2017, I met and joined the Nine Trey Blood Gang. As a member of Nine Trey, the enterprise engaged in such activities including shooting at people, robbing people, and at times drug trafficking,” said Tekashi, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez.

He said that on March 20, 2018 he “helped members of NineTrey attempt to kill a rival gang member.” The following month he helped fellow gangsters rob a rival, he said.

Tekashi also admitted to that he “paid a person to shoot at a rival member of Nine Trey to scare him.”

“I apologize to the Court, to anyone who was hurt, to my family, friends and fans for what I have done and who I have let down,” he said.

Judge Paul Engelmayer confirmed during the hearing that Tekashi was cooperating.

“The government has represented that Mr. Hernandez is cooperating against multiple violent people associated with the same criminal enterprise of which he admits…being a member,” Engelmayer said.

Suspicions that Tekashi had turned states evidence arose yesterday when some of his former associates found themselves getting indicted for crimes he was involved in even though he himself was spared the charges. Now that he’s known to be a full blown snitch it remains to be seen how much of the 47 years he faced in prison is shaven off and what kind of reception he’ll get once he’s released.

Too bad he never worked for the Trump campaign around 2015.