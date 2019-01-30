Tekashi 6ix9ine Dropped Dime In Chief Keef Shooting Case, Allegedly

Word is Tekashi 6ix9ine is already dropping dime on his former associates. A few members of the Brownsville rapper’s entourage have been charged with shooting at Chief Keef.

According to TMZ, Kintea McKenzie, Anthony Ellison and Denard Butler have indicted in crimes that all share a connection to Tekashi69.

Reportedly, McKenzie, who also goes by Kooda B, was indicted soon after Tekashi spoke to investigators, and he was tagged as the shooter in the incident that occurred in Times Square last June. No one was injured, but afterwards footage was revealed of Tekashi essentially putting a $30K bounty on Chief Keef’s cousin, Tadoe.

However, according to the authorities, McKenzie was paid $10K to shoot Sosa, but fortunately for the Chicago rapper he missed. McKenzie is still on the lam.

Currently, Ellison is in custody for allegedly kidnapping Tekashi (seriously, back in July 2018) while Butler got picked up by ATF just today (Jan. 30).

Tekashi has been in the clink since November and is facing federal racketeering charges. Considering the Brownsville rapper was an admitted troll and truly not ’bout that life, expect him to keep singing. Otherwise, he’s looking at 32 years to life in prison.

Photo: Getty